SAPD: 1 dead after west-side shooting, no one in custody

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police officials say a man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting on the west side, and authorities are searching for a suspect.

According to authorities, witnesses in the area of South Callaghan Road and Enrique M. Barrera Parkway heard multiple shots before noticing the victim running through the courtyard of an apartment complex. He eventually collapsed, and later died despite the efforts of first responders to save him.

SAPD says a black car was seen leaving the area after the gunshots were heard, but authorities have no description of the suspect. The victim was identified only as a man in his early 20s.

The investigation is ongoing.