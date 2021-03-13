Man in critical condition after being shot inside an IHOP

Police said an argument started between two separate parties at the restaurant.

SAN ANTONIO — An argument led to a shooting inside an IHOP on the city's west side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the restaurant along Highway 410 and Marbach Road.

Police said an argument started between two separate parties at the IHOP. Officers said it escalated to punches being thrown.

During the fight, a man took out a gun and shot another man in the chest four times, police said. The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Customers inside the IHOP witnessed the incident and the suspect fled in an unknown vehicle.

No arrests were reported.