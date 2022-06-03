Man injured in hit and run on Loop 410 access road, police say

First responders and bystanders were trying to assist the man before he was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

SAN ANTONIO — An injured man was found early Sunday morning on the east side in the middle of the access road to Loop 410, police said. Officers found him around 4:45 a.m. near East Houston Street.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the man was struck by a vehicle that left the scene. First responders and bystanders were trying to assist the man before he was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

The man's age and name have not yet been released.