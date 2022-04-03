Fire crews forced to remove burglar bars from home to extinguish flames

Authorities said they did an initial sweep of the house, not finding anyone inside.

SAN ANTONIO — Fire crews responded to a house fire on the city's southeast side on Golden Spice near East Southcross and WW White Road.

The incident was reported before 6 a.m. on Friday.

Our KENS 5 crew was at the scene to gather more information. We saw crews going in and out of the home.

Authorities said they did an initial sweep of the house, not finding anyone inside. They said there were challenges getting into the home because of burglar bars.

However, once they removed those bars, they were able to make an "offensive" attack to put out the flames.

We saw some flames coming from the roof; the front and sides of the home are damaged.

Authorities believe this home may be a "squatter house," but they are investigating. The cause of the fire has not been reported.