Two people shot outside of east-side bar, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A man and woman were shot outside of an east-side bar early Monday morning, police said. The two showed up at the gate at Brooke Army Medical Center just before 1 a.m. saying they had been shot and needed to get help.

They told police they were leaving a bar on Bellinger Street when three men started shooting at them. According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers found shell casings at the scene in the 300 block of Bellinger Street.

Both victims were rushed to the ER in stable condition.