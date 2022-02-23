Man shot outside sports bar on east side

Police said the man who had been in a fight with another man was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A suspect was arrested.

SAN ANTONIO — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot outside of a sports bar on the east side early Wednesday morning. The man was shot after a fight inside the bar in the Rigsby Road Shopping Center, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department responded to the scene outside of the location in the 2000 block of South East Loop 410 just after midnight.

Investigators said a fight broke out inside the bar and continued outside.

At some point, a man pulled out a gun and shot another man in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim is believed to be in his 30s.

Police said the shooter ran away but was found behind a Walmart near the bar.

He was taken into custody and is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.