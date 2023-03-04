Family fears San Antonio rapper BTB Savage's killing is retaliation

The artist's girlfriend shot and killed another rapper's uncle, who tried to rob the couple in their downtown apartment in February.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio rapper Darrell Gentry, better known as BTB Savage, died in a shooting in Houston Thursday, relatives confirmed in social media posts.

Houston police are still looking for the attackers who pulled alongside the rapper's Mercedes and repeatedly shot him. Officers called the shooting "targeted."

"There's a few things I don't want to go into right now," Houston police chief Troy Finner said Thursday. "It was not random."

Gentry was involved in another killing in February, when his girlfriend shot a robber in self-defense. The rapper gave an interview about the incident to popular hip-hop blogger DJ Vlad, who posted the video four days before Gentry died.

Gentry said he allowed another rapper and that man's uncle, later identified as Omar Richardson, into his apartment for a recording session. Richardson pulled a gun and attempted to rob Gentry, he said.

The two got into a tussle before Gentry's girlfriend shot Richardson in the back. Gentry told DJ Vlad he refused to take Richardson to the hospital.

San Antonio police did not press charges against Gentry or his girlfriend.

"He was just straight soft, like, weak," Gentry said in the interview, which has so far garnered more than 2 million views. "I went to sleep good as hell the next day. I was happy as hell, too."

"Are you at all concerned that his people are going to try to come back?" DJ Vlad asked.

"They for sure might do what they might do," Gentry said. "But I'm going to get active. That's all it is. It is what it is."

Gentry posed for pictures in front of his apartment's blood-stained walls. The rapper posted the images to Twitter an hour before the attackers shot him.

In a Facebook post, Gentry's mother expressed fear her son's killing was retaliation for the posts and the interview.

"My son allowed his friends and social media to hype him up and these media blogs paying him money to do interviews talking about the matter," she said. "My entire family pleaded with him to let the family mourn in peace."