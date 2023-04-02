Police find man shot dead in downtown apartment complex

Police followed a trail of blood to a fourth floor unit where they found a man shot dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found shot dead inside of a downtown apartment unit Friday night, officials say.

Just before 11:30 p.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 700 block of McCullough Avenue for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, the sergeant says police were investigating where the shots may have come from, and their search was narrowed down to a singular unit.

SAPD says they went inside the apartment and found a man in the fourth floor apartment unit with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Police say the man was already dead when they arrived on the scene.