Police find man shot dead in downtown apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO — A man was found shot dead inside of a downtown apartment unit Friday night, officials say.
Just before 11:30 p.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 700 block of McCullough Avenue for reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, the sergeant says police were investigating where the shots may have come from, and their search was narrowed down to a singular unit.
SAPD says they went inside the apartment and found a man in the fourth floor apartment unit with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Police say the man was already dead when they arrived on the scene.
Property management and SAPD are working together to recover video surveillance to possibly identify the suspect, police said. Right now, there was not a suspect in custody.