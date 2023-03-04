Viral video shows security guard slamming woman to the pavement in parking lot brawl

It happened outside of the "Privat Social Club" on UTSA Boulevard just after closing on Saturday night.

SAN ANTONIO — Video of a massive brawl outside "Privat Social Club" on San Antonio's northwest side is going viral.

We first heard about the brawl, like many, on social media. It happened outside of the "Privat Social Club" on UTSA Boulevard just after closing this past Saturday night. We want to warn you, the video is graphic.

One woman is picked up and slammed to the ground by someone in uniform. The bar says they hired a private security company called Precision Defense Group to be on their premises.

Since early November there have been a laundry list of police calls to the location, including four for drunken behavior, nine calls for a fight or assault, 12 for a burglary alarm, 12 for shots fired, heard, or a shooting in progress, and 19 for a disturbance, five of those with a gun involved.

Later on in the melee it appears that security pepper sprays a different woman. The San Antonio Police Department said they were called the night of the fight as well and told us, "Upon arrival, the fight had already been broken prior to police arrival, by security at the location. A female that was fighting with security was 'maced' by security at the location, prior to police arrival. The female was then asked to leave and the female left location."

SAFD says they were also called but that call was canceled also because the woman left the location.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission told us, "There's only one investigation at that location over the past six months, which remains open. Agents are investigating allegations of assault at the club, but because it remains pending, I'm unable to provide specifics until the case is fully closed."