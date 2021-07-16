Day 5: First week of Otis McKane trial wraps up with more testimony about the death of Detective Marconi

Day four of the trial Thursday introduced testimony from multiple San Antonio police officers who described their accounts of responding to alerts of an “officer dow

SAN ANTONIO — The trial of Otis McKane wraps up a full week of testimony Friday. McKane is facing capital murder charges in the death of SAPD detective Benjamin Marconi, who was ambushed and shot in 2016 while conducting a traffic stop downtown.

Day four of the trial Thursday introduced testimony from multiple San Antonio police officers who described their accounts of responding to alerts of an “officer down” Nov. 20, 2016.

Officer Frances Ochoa worked with Detective Benjamin Marconi for at least two years.

The state prosecution team presented the courtroom, footage captured from Ochoa’s body-worn camera the day of Marconi’s death.

Jurors and family of Marconi’s watched and listened to the urgency expressed by Ochoa as she drove through traffic, sirens blaring, on her way to the crime scene in front of SAPD headquarters.

The body-worn video shows several police officers surrounding Marconi attempting to render medical aid.

Prosecutors say McKane had pulled up behind Marconi, who was conducting a traffic stop, before running up and firing off two shots as the detective was sitting inside his patrol car.

On the first day of the trial, the state detailed the efforts to save Marconi – from where the shooting happened in front of SAPD's headquarters to in the ambulance and at the hospital.

The prosecution said McKane was livid over a child custody issue and felt the need to "soothe his soul" and the shooting was about lashing out at somebody.