Day 3 | Testimony continues in the Otis McKane trial over the death of SAPD detective Benjamin Marconi

SAN ANTONIO — The trial of Otis McKane continues into a third day Wednesday. McKane is facing capital murder charges in the death of SAPD detective Benjamin Marconi.

In court Tuesday, the jury heard chilling testimony from Ricky Martinez, who had been pulled over by Marconi minutes before the murder, and he took the stand to describe what he saw.

On November 20, 2016, detective Marconi had pulled over Martinez in front of San Antonio Police Department's headquarters for a traffic violation. Investigators said when Marconi got back inside his police unit to write a traffic citation, McKane came from behind the car and shot Marconi twice in the head.

Martinez was in the car with his pregnant girlfriend and two children at the time of the murder. He told his family to stay down when he heard shots and eventually he left his car. He went to Marconi's cruiser, where he found his body.

On Monday, the state detailed the efforts to save Marconi – from where the shooting happened in front of SAPD's headquarters to in the ambulance and at the hospital.

The prosecution said McKane was livid over a child custody issue and felt the need to "soothe his soul" and the shooting was about lashing out at somebody.