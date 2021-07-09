Trial begins Monday for man accused of killing a San Antonio detective

McKane's trial was postponed in March 2020 after judicial leaders suspended jury service and trials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial begins Monday for the man accused of killing San Antonio police detective Benjamin Marconi in 2016.

Otis McKane's trial will begin Monday, July 12. McKane's trial was postponed in March 2020 after judicial leaders suspended jury service and trials amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jury selection restarted in March of this year and wrapped up several weeks later.

On November 20, 2016, Detective Marconi had pulled over a vehicle in front of San Antonio Police Headquarters for a traffic violation. Investigators said when Marconi got back inside his police unit to write a traffic citation, McKane came from behind the car and shot Marconi twice in the head.

McKane later told investigators he was angry at the police due to a child custody issue. He was arrested and charged with capital murder the next day.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in 2019 he would pursue the death penalty in McKane's case. Below is the statement he issued that year:

"When I ran for District Attorney in 2018, I promised the citizens of Bexar County that I would seek the death penalty only in the worst of the worst cases. The facts of this case meet that standard. After months of reviewing all of the evidence in this case, as well as meeting with and considering the wishes of Detective Marconi's family, my capital crimes committee and I have elected to seek the death penalty. This decision was made after much debate about the options available to me and I believe that the cold and calculating nature of the defendant's conduct in this case deserves the death penalty."