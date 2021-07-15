McKane Trial Day 4: Jury to hear more testimony about the murder of SAPD detective Benjamin Marconi

Testimony Wednesday included a VIA bus driver who saw McKane shortly after the shooting.

SAN ANTONIO — The trial of Otis McKane continued into a fourth day Thursday. McKane is facing capital murder charges in the death of SAPD detective Benjamin Marconi, who was ambushed and shot in 2016 while conducting a traffic stop downtown.

Testimony Wednesday included a VIA bus driver who saw McKane shortly after the shooting. He was reportedly presented with a photo lineup of suspects and identified McKane.

Day 3 of Otis McKane trial - Juan Enciso was a VIA bus driver who saw McKane shortly after the shooting. The following day, he was presented a photo lineup of suspects. @KENS5 — Zack Briggs (@ZackBriggsNews) July 14, 2021

Also in court Wednesday, witness Alexander Limon, said he never expected to see such chaos in downtown San Antonio five years ago.

“I saw a lot of blood,” Limon said.

Limon took the stand on day three of the Otis McKane murder trial to share his account of what happened on Nov. 20, 2016.

Limon noted he had just left the La Quinta hotel across the street from San Antonio police headquarters.

Heading southbound on Santa Rosa, he saw a black sedan make a U-turn and stop behind Detective Benjamin Marconi’s patrol unit, who was making a traffic stop.

“I saw the black car stop in back of the cop car and I tell my wife, I think something’s going on because it was too fast, and somebody got out of the car real quick,” Limon said.

Limon stressed he never heard gunshots, but he saw McKane briskly making his way back to the car.

On the first day of the trial, the state detailed the efforts to save Marconi – from where the shooting happened in front of SAPD's headquarters to in the ambulance and at the hospital.

The prosecution said McKane was livid over a child custody issue and felt the need to "soothe his soul" and the shooting was about lashing out at somebody.