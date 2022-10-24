BCSO says burglary suspects crashed into patrol vehicle, leading to arrests

BCSO said that the suspects' vehicle fled from deputies and eventually lost control, crashing into the truck of a deputy conducting an unrelated traffic stop.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says that burglary suspects fled from deputies and were arrested after crashing into another deputy's vehicle.

BCSO said that around 3:20 a.m. on Monday, deputies saw a vehicle that matched the description of one that had reportedly been involved recent burglaries speeding on Potranco on the far west side of San Antonio. They said the driver failed to stop when deputies attempted to pull them over, starting a pursuit.

They said the driver went into oncoming lanes as they headed north on Talley Road before losing control and hitting the truck of a deputy who was out on an unrelated traffic stop. The deputy was not in the vehicle and wasn't hurt.

BCSO said all three suspects were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. They said that 17-year-old Steven Neeley was the driver, and 17-year-old Aria Frausto and 20 year-old Robert Alvarez were also arrested on multiple charges related to the chase and a series of vehicle burglaries.

BCSO also said that the car the suspects were driving had been stolen, and a variety of stolen items were found in the car. Deputies found two stolen guns with several magazines of ammunition, ID cards, debit card, phones, camera equipment, and sunglasses.