Charges dropped against former school vice principal

Tara Hunter now wants to clear her name in the court of public opinion

SAN ANTONIO — Tara Hunter is still crying tears of relief after being cleared of an injury to a child charge that was levied against her six long months ago.

The longtime educator said that, with her legal issue resolved, she's now looking for relief in the court of public opinion.

"Even though the charges have been dropped because there was no evidence, I am still a victim of the social media platform," she says. "I sit here today asking for an apology on the same platform."

Flanked by her pastor and a community supporter, Hunter said it will be hard to rebuild her life. But she said what happened to her should be a warning for everyone.

"I sit here today looking for justice as an educated Black woman with over 20 years in the education system," she said. "I never thought that this would happen to me, but I'm telling you who are watching this: This could have been you."

Leaning into her faith, Hunter added: "I am a Christian woman who did not receive due process on April 28."

She said the shame of being led away in handcuffs and featured on social media compounded her pain.

"That information transferred on every social media platform and the same platform that destroyed me, I am asking for restoration, vindication, and reconciliation."

The case was brought to light when a 5-year-old boy at the IDEA Amber Creek school made an outcry about an alleged injury.

The school, which is now called IDEA Ambrose and Freda Robinson, is on Kriewald Road near Highway 90 and Loop 1604.

At the time, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a Facebook briefing that the boy had a visible injury, resulting in investigators moving forward with the third-degree felony accusation.

Now, the family said three different agencies have looked into the claims and found them to be without merit.

The Bexar County clerk's website indicates the case was dismissed back in September, but Hunter said recovering from the loss is going to take time.

Hunter said when she learned of the accusation, she reached out to investigators and said she would be cooperative. However, instead of allowing her time to respond to the matter, deputies showed up at her door almost immediately and placed her into custody.

She said the upfront expense of legal representation and a $10,000 bond had her reaching out to family and friends to raise money quickly.

The wife of a retired military veteran said her entire family was shocked that she had no opportunity to offer any evidence on her behalf.

"That day changed my whole world . My husband is a veteran. His name and my name are out there," Hunter said.

Supporters who stand with Hunter said they believe race played a factor in what they call "selective prosecution." They allege detectives walked an emergency warrant and made an immediate arrest because Hunter is African-American.

Reverend Jerry Dailey is the pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, and emphasizes Hunter never should have been arrested for what happened to the young boy.

"I have been a pastor for 37 years. I know these individuals," Dailey said. "Most people don't know the Hunters. I do.

"If it doesn't fit. You must acquit. Well in this situation, it didn't fit. It shouldn't have happened in the first place."

The man who leads the Community of Churches for Social Action added: "What if this had been a charge levied against a white principal or assistant principal? Would action have taken place that fast? I raise that question because those are questions our community would be concerned with."

Dailey said he doesn't understand the rush to publicly shame a woman with a spotless record.

"Had the investigation been thorough, had due process taken place, we wouldn't be here. But it didn't happen. Because it didn't happen, we have to speak to it," Dailey said.

Another supporter, Christopher Herring, said he believes due process would have been applied had the arrested educator been white.

"But not being accused and being tried and being found guilty all in one hour of one media broadcast by the Sheriff. That was wrong."

'I'm asking you to make it right'

Hunter now says she needs an apology.

"I sit here today asking for an apology on the same platform. I'm asking you to make it right. My name was pushed out on every platform around this country and this great nation because of one individual, and I need Mr. Salazar to make it right."

Hunter said that as a military wife in a community with a strong military presence, she feels the stress of a baseless accusation on behalf of her peers.

"I feel like I let the military down. We are a military family. We have served for 20 years. My husband has served in every capacity. I need the sheriff to know he has brought shame to the military family," Hunter said.

In a statement provided by BCSO officials Friday evening, the agency deferred an explanation for its actions:

"At the root of this case is a little boy who sustained real injuries, and protecting him is our top priority. We made the decision to arrest based upon cause presented to a judge.

"The case is still ongoing in our office and we will continue to investigate. We will defer to the District Attorney's Office as to why they took the actions that they did."

The Bexar County District Attorney's Office has not yet replied to a KENS 5 request for a statement.