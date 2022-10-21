Trudeau orders immediate ban on handgun sales in Canada

Since 2016, Canada lawmakers taken a strong stance toward gun violence, investing over $1 billion towards gun control.

WASHINGTON — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered an immediate freeze on new sales of handguns on Friday.

The ban on sale, purchase and transfer of handguns is effective immediately and is the latest legal action from Canada on gun violence.

“Canadians have the right to feel safe in their homes, in their schools, and in their places of worship. With handgun violence increasing across Canada, it is our duty to take urgent action to remove these deadly weapons from our communities," Trudeau said in a press release. "Today, we’re keeping more guns out of our communities, and keeping our kids safe.”

The nationwide ban was first announced along with Bill C-21 in May 2022, which is actively being debated in Canada's Parliament. The bill is considered the strongest gun control measure in 40 years.

Update: People can no longer buy, sell, or transfer handguns within Canada – and they cannot bring newly acquired handguns into the country. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 21, 2022

Bill C-21 would further tighten gun control by "revoking the firearms licenses of those involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, continuing to fight gun smuggling and trafficking, and providing law enforcement more tools to investigate firearms crimes."

Canada issued a temporary ban on the importation of handguns on Aug. 19, which still remains in place, according to Friday's announcement. Since 2016, Canada lawmakers have taken a strong stance toward gun violence, investing over $1 billion towards gun control.

There are few exceptions to the handgun freeze, such as "high-performance sports shooting athletes and those who carry handguns as part of their lawful profession." Gunsmiths, the film industry and museums also fall under these exemptions, according to the press release.