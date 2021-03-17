Three arrested, accused of robbing 13 convenience stores

Police: In several of the robberies, store clerks and customers were shot at and some were beaten severely with handguns despite not showing any type of resistance.

SAN ANTONIO — Arrests have been made in the violent robberies of 13 convenience stores over the course of three months at the end of 2020 going into the new year. The San Antonio Police Department announced the news Wednesday.

Justin Hernandez, 29, Steven Estrada, 31, and Vanessa Isaac, 34 were taken into SAPD custody with assistance from the San Marcos Police Department.

Hernandez, Estrada and Isaac all face a combined 24 aggravated robbery charges and one home invasion robbery that occurred on the city’s southeast side.

According to SAPD, the three have a total of three more aggravated robbery charges from Hays County.

The San Antonio robberies happened from November 2020 through January 2021. In several of the robberies, multiple convenience store clerks and customers were shot at and some were beaten severely with handguns despite not showing any type of resistance, police said.

This is a list of the robberies in San Antonio:

11/18/20: 2601 Commercial Ave. 11/20/20: 2213 Palo Alto Rd. 12/01/20: 3223 Nogalitos St. 12/11/20: 2703 Lasses 12/15/20: 3430 IH 10 E 12/15/20: 4506 Lakewood 12/30/20: 2409 NW 36th 12/30/20: 1429 Donaldson 1/21/21: 3121 Blanco Rd. 1/21/21: 1302 Gardina St. 1/27/21: 2803 Vance Jackson Rd. 1/29/21: 5407 San Pedro Ave. 1/29/21: 3703 Blanco Rd.

The home invasion happened on January 11 in the 900 block of Glamis Avenue.

Hernandez, who police refer to as the main suspect, was recently released on parole for an aggravated robbery charge.

SAPD said the three may face additional charges and there may be others who conspired with or assisted them with the robberies. If you have any information that could help with their investigation, you're asked to share that with police.