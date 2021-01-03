San Antonio woman sentenced to 20 years in prison after she was shot while robbing an elderly couple's Boerne home

Arrest affidavits say Fabiola Martinez, 31, forced her way into the home and cut 71-year-old Ruby Lehrmann in the hand. Lehrmann got her gun and shot her in the ear.

BOERNE, Texas — A San Antonio woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after she injured two elderly victims during a robbery attempt at their Boerne home and was shot in the process, according to the Kendall County district attorney.

On June 5, 2019, Kendall County Deputies responded to a call about shots fired with a woman screaming at a potential robbery at 608 Kendall Parkway. Arrest affidavits say Fabiola Martinez, 31, forced her way into the home and cut 71-year-old Ruby Lehrmann in the hand. Lehrmann got her gun and fired, hitting Martinez in the ear.

Martinez reportedly called 911 and told the dispatcher she was sorry. She was captured on a golf course in Fair Oaks Ranch with a gunshot wound to her right ear, and the affidavit says she told officers her husband was in a car outside and drove away when the shooting started.

Linda Hanson, also 71, sustained bruises from fighting back. Investigators said both she and Lehrmann will likely suffer long-term fear because of the attack.