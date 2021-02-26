SAPD: Three minors arrested after stealing car, leading police on high-speed-chase

The driver reportedly ran red lights, as well as "other reckless actions."

SAN ANTONIO — Three minors were arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed-chase at speeds of up to 100 MPH, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday. It started at a northwest-side Quality Inn when the three suspects pistol whipped a man and took his vehicle, police said.

Around 4:30 a.m., SAPD spotted the vehicle on Ingram and Callaghan Road. Police attempted to pull the driver over, but they took off and a pursuit began.

The chase continued south on Callaghan, then east on Culebra, west on Interstate 10, all the way to Dove Canyon on the west side. The driver reportedly ran red lights, as well as "other reckless actions," police said.

The chase ended when a Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputy put spike strips on the road, causing the tires to flatten.

Each suspect was taken into custody, but their charges have not been reported.