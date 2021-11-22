Reward offered for suspects who stole a cash register

The aggravated robbery of the Express Mart #2, located at 919 North Hackberry Street, near I-35 and Highway 281, was caught on surveillance camera.

SAN ANTONIO — Police need your help to find some robbery suspects accused of taking a cash register and a clerk’s bag from a convenience store at gunpoint. There's a reward of up to $5,000 being offered for information that leads to their arrest.

The aggravated robbery of the Express Mart #2, located at 919 North Hackberry Street, near I-35 and Highway 281, was caught on surveillance camera. It happened Tuesday, November 2 at 9:04 p.m. when two men dressed in black robbed the store, police said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, one suspect pointed his gun at the store’s clerk and at a customer. The suspect then took their property and a second suspect approached the sales counter and stole the entire cash register and the clerk’s bag, police said.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash, but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers, and that concern information not previously provided to, or known by law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

