BCSO looking for suspects who shot, killed horse on far south side

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying suspects involved with an animal cruelty case on the far south side.

Authorities say the animal's owner called on Thursday, saying her horse, Stormy, had been shot and killed overnight along the 100 block of Neal Road.

According to witnesses a white vehicle was seen parked near the complainant's property at the time of the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators found evidence indicating the suspects used a rifle to shoot and kill the horse.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call (210) 224-STOP.