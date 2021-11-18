Police still working to solve murder that took place 10 years ago

When authorities arrived, they found the victim, Jeff Freeman with blunt force injuries.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is still working to solve a murder that took place ten years ago.

On Friday, Oct. 21, 2011 around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Fredericksburg Road for reports of an assault.

When authorities arrived, they found the victim, Jeff Freeman. Authorities took him to a local hospital but he passed away Dec. 1, 2011. His death was ruled a homicide due to complications of blunt force injuries.

Authorities are now asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible.

If you have any information leading to this arrest, you could receive a reward up to $5,000. Contact San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP or visit their website.