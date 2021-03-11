Reward of up to $5,000 offered in murder of man on the east side; video released of suspect's vehicle

Clarence Lewis, 64, was killed in the spring when he was walking near his home early in the morning. Do you recognize the suspect's vehicle?

SAN ANTONIO — There's a reward of up to $5,000 being offered to help solve a murder of a San Antonio man from earlier this year. Police are hoping you will take a look at some newly released video from the crime scene on the east side.

Clarence Lewis, 64, was killed in the spring when he was walking near his home early in the morning.

Crime Stoppers needs help identifying the suspect vehicle, as well as the possible suspects that were involved in this case. Lewis was murdered on April 28 around 4 a.m. in the 500 block of Sterling Drive, about a block away from I-10.

Investigators said an unknown make/model SUV pulled up next to him. The passenger of the SUV shot the victim several times, then the SUV fled the location.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash, but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers, and that concern information not previously provided to, or known by law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

There are several ways you can contact Crime Stoppers: