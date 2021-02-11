$5,000 reward offered for man accused North Star Mall carjacking

A woman was walking in the mall's parking garage on October 18 when a man approached her, threatening her with a gun, police said.

Surveillance video shows the woman walking to her car when a man wearing a dark shirt and shorts came up to her with a gun. Investigators said he demanded her keys and drove off with her car.

If you know recognize the man in the pictures, you should contact the San Antonio Police Department.

To be eligible for a reward, tips must be submitted directly to Crime Stoppers.

It's important to note, calls made and tips shared directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and information that leads to an arrest of a felony offender might be eligible for a reward. Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash, but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips submitted directly to Crime Stoppers, and that concern information not previously provided to, or known by law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

There are several ways you can contact Crime Stoppers to submit your tips to help police: