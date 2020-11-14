Boy fighting for his life after accidental shooting in west San Antonio

Relatives told police the 12-year-old boy got a hold of the gun, and there was an accidental discharge. The bullet hit him in the head.

SAN ANTONIO — Officers with the San Antonio Police Department say a 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after an accidental shooting on the west side tonight.

The incident happened a little before seven in the 1100 block of Callaghan. Police said several family members were inside an apartment handling a gun.

Relatives told police the boy got a hold of the gun, and there was an accidental discharge. The bullet hit the boy in the head.

He is in surgery at University Hospital in critical condition. according to police.

Authorities said it is too soon to say whether anyone will face charges or if this will be handled as an accident.

