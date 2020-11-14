Young SA boy dies overnight after accidental shooting Friday night

Police had said the 12-year-old got his hands on a gun being handled by relatives, eventually resulting in the accidental discharge.

SAN ANTONIO — The 12-year-old San Antonio boy who police say accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun Friday evening has died, according to the local medical examiner.

Police initially said several members of a family were handling a gun when the young boy, Cojuan Singleton, got hold of it, leading to the accidental discharge. He was rushed to University Hospital for surgery, but passed sometime overnight.