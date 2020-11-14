Young SA boy dies overnight after accidental shooting Friday night

SAN ANTONIO — The 12-year-old San Antonio boy who police say accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun Friday evening has died, according to the local medical examiner.
Police initially said several members of a family were handling a gun when the young boy, Cojuan Singleton, got hold of it, leading to the accidental discharge. He was rushed to University Hospital for surgery, but passed sometime overnight.
Authorities on Friday had said it was too soon to say whether anyone would be charged. We will update this story if the situation changes on that front, following the latest developments.