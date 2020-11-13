Air Force chaplain accused of soliciting a minor online

Air Force Major Jesse Howard, 41, of Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department.

SAN ANTONIO — An Air Force chaplain was arrested yesterday afternoon for alleged online solicitation of a minor, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

According to a news release by Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Air Force Major Jesse Howard, 41, is a chaplain with the 433rd Airlift Wing. A JBSA public affairs spokesperson said police arrested him for an alleged solicitation of a minor Thursday within the 6200 block of Highway 151 just before 2 p.m.

A preliminary report from SAPD said a detective had been investigating online predators. That investigation led to the booking Howard, who was arrested without incident.