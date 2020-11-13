Deputies uncover meth lab, after traffic stop leads them to a northeast side house

The Bexar County Sheriff says deputies found about $4 million worth of meth and all the materials needed to process it inside a house.

SAN ANTONIO — Deputies said a traffic stop led them to the discovery of a dangerous drug lab on the city's northeast side late Thursday night.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, they found approximately $3.9 million worth of methamphetamine and all the materials needed to process it inside a house on Lake Grove.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the way it was set up could have blown the roof off the house or another nearby.

He said BCSO deputies and a Drug Enforcement Agency task force conducted a traffic stop near U.S. Highway 281 and Jones Maltsberger Road. They found a driver with 10 kilos of meth and children in the car.

Further information led them to a home near North Foster Road and Seguin Road. In all, they seized 78 kilos of meth, along with 300 pounds of meth liquid in 10 five-gallon buckets that could have produced even more meth. They also found 4 kilos of heroin.

Salazar said the house appeared to be a conversion lab where drugs would come in a raw, liquid form and be processed into a solid form and packaged for sale.

"The most disturbing part of this find was that we found very large burners -almost like you'd see to fry turkeys or boil shrimp. We found five of those with big propane tanks and gallons of gallons of acetone," Salazar said. "Talking to some of the more experienced agents - it's rare that they find this, especially in a populated neighborhood like this that we're in the middle of."