12 people taken into custody after DPS chases truck from Knippa to Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO — DPS troopers say 12 people were taken into custody after a chase that began in Knippa made its way to Bexar County Friday morning.

The chase began around 7:50 a.m. when troopers tried to pull over a Ford F150 pickup truck for a traffic violation in Knippa in Uvalde County. The truck driver took off and DPS troopers followed.

The chase ended about 60 miles away, near Macdona Lacoste Road and West Montgomery Road in Bexar County. DPS troopers say 11 migrants in the truck were taken into custody. The driver was also taken into custody. One person in the truck got away.

DPS says the 11 migrants were found both inside the truck as well as in the bed of the truck. The driver is facing two charges of human smuggling and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.