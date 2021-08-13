Driver leads deputies on chase; crashes into parked car, BCSO says

BCSO said the driver had multiple warrants for his arrest.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver is in the hospital after leading Bexar County deputies on a chase, BCSO said.

The incident began around midnight Friday at the intersection of Poplar and Hamilton Avenue northwest of downtown.

Authorities said the deputy saw the man speed through a stop sign at the intersection. When the deputy tried to pull him over, the suspect reportedly took off.

The chase lasted about 90 seconds before the driver crashed into a parked car on Southwest 19th Street. The man was taken to Downtown Baptist with serious injuries.

BCSO said the driver had multiple warrants for his arrest, and reportedly had two guns in the vehicle. He will be facing multiple charges, including reckless driving and evading arrest. No other injuries were reported.