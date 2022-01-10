Popular DreamWeek summit will be held, despite COVID surge

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video is from 2018.
A huge, inspirational summit is marking its 10th year in San Antonio. The organizers of DreamWeek said they're moving ahead despite the recent COVID surge.
DreamWeek runs from 13 to January 30. In a post on Facebook last week, the organization explained its decision.
"We are proceeding with the summit with safety guidelines in place. The safety of our community, partners, volunteers, and staff continues to be a priority: Masks are recommended at all indoor events, recommend not attending if feeling sick, washing hands frequently. Sanitation and masks will be provided," the post read. "We are leaving the hosted events by our partners at their discretion, they will either: Move forward with safety guidelines in place, postpone or cancel or move to virtual. We will be updating the calendar frequently as we receive event updates. Stay safe and healthy."
DreamWeek's opening, luncheon and Mayor’s ball have all been scaled down to allow for social distancing, organizers said.
This year's theme is "Our Future." It's described as a big milestone as DreamWeek approaches its 10th anniversary, reflecting on a decade of dreams, the kind of dreams we aspire to live every day and the determination to use our collective resources as an investment of a community in its future.
"(It) comprises a series of events designed with a singular purpose in mind: to foster the free exchange of ideas on universal issues affecting the human race. The aim is to invite all to participate in an open forum where real-world issues are discussed in a well-balanced manner, with the understanding that the truest voices will always prevail. Events can take a variety of forms, from symposiums, panel discussions and debates to film screenings, concerts and art exhibits," the organization's website said.
