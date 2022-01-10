Popular DreamWeek summit will be held, despite COVID surge

A huge, inspirational summit is marking its 10th year in San Antonio. This year's theme is "Our Future."

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: The above video is from 2018.

A huge, inspirational summit is marking its 10th year in San Antonio. The organizers of DreamWeek said they're moving ahead despite the recent COVID surge.

DreamWeek runs from 13 to January 30. In a post on Facebook last week, the organization explained its decision.

"We are proceeding with the summit with safety guidelines in place. The safety of our community, partners, volunteers, and staff continues to be a priority: Masks are recommended at all indoor events, recommend not attending if feeling sick, washing hands frequently. Sanitation and masks will be provided," the post read. "We are leaving the hosted events by our partners at their discretion, they will either: Move forward with safety guidelines in place, postpone or cancel or move to virtual. We will be updating the calendar frequently as we receive event updates. Stay safe and healthy."

DreamWeek's opening, luncheon and Mayor’s ball have all been scaled down to allow for social distancing, organizers said.

We are proceeding with the summit with safety guidelines in place. The safety of our community, partners, volunteers,... Posted by DreamWeek / DreamVoice on Friday, January 7, 2022

This year's theme is "Our Future." It's described as a big milestone as DreamWeek approaches its 10th anniversary, reflecting on a decade of dreams, the kind of dreams we aspire to live every day and the determination to use our collective resources as an investment of a community in its future.