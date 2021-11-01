DreamWeek has something for everyone in San Antonio

The event, which runs from January 14-24, is mostly free and open to the public – and will be virtual due to the pandemic.

SAN ANTONIO — If you’re looking to do a deep dive on San Antonio history, learn about lesser-known people who have had a substantial impact on the U.S. or just want to find a great outdoors spot to explore in our area – DreamWeek could be the answer.

There are more than 100 events planned for the 10-day annual event, most of which will be virtual because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This year’s theme is “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

DreamWeek is hailed as a summit of hundreds of events presented by local organizations and individuals with one purpose: “to foster the free exchange of ideas on universal issues affecting the human race.”

Organizers of DreamWeek also point to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision – saying it sets the foundations of tolerance, equality and diversity by creating dialogue across cultures and communities. It began in 2010 as a small movement and in 2011 DreamVoice was established by Shokare Nakpodia. The first DreamWeek summit was presented with 20 partners and 35 events.

Lilly Guindy is the program manager for Dream Voice, which has sponsored the event for the past nine years.

“The aim is to invite all to participate in an open and welcoming arena, where real-world issues are engaged in a well-balanced manner, with the understanding that the truest voices will always prevail,” Guindy said. “Events take a variety of forms: from symposiums, panel discussions and debates to film screenings, concerts and art exhibits, DreamWeek is a community in reflection. It is about diversity, equality and inclusion.”

Last year, DreamWeek included 200 events with 185 partners participating in 150 locations. This year, however, there are 110 events lined up so far.

“DreamWeek2021 will kick off with the opening ceremony as we celebrate with remarks from Mayor Ron Nirenberg and recital by San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea Vocab Sanderson,” Guindy said. “The DreamHour Speaker Series (The Descendant Series) which will focus on descendants of African-American, Tejano and Indigenous peoples featuring individuals from the community who contributed to making America a global power - without recognition or compensation.”

Guindy added there will be an unveiling of the exhibit, Notable People of San Antonio 2020 Collection: “A Collective Vision” by Portrait Artist Kevin G. Saunders, honoring civic, cultural, business, religious and political leaders of our city from 6 to 9 p.m. January 14-20.

This year, there’s also a panel discussion being held by Texas Children in Nature partners in San Antonio about the benefits of children spending time in nature. It will focus on why children who learn and play outdoors are healthier, happier and smarter. Other agencies will also share how they are working in the community to create opportunities for children and families to spend time in nature.