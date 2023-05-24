A year after tragedy at Robb Elementary, mariachis return to play in Uvalde

The musicians played an atypical mariachi tune to provide healing for the South Texas community on Wednesday.

UVALDE, Texas — A song not traditionally played by mariachis filled Uvalde Town Square on Wednesday as families of the Robb Elementary school shooting victims gathered to remember their loved one.

A saxophone version of "Amazing Grace" moved visitors, families and even nearby journalists to tears. For Julian Moreno, the religious hymn served as a reminder.

“It mentions that one of these days we will see each other (again),” said Moreno, the great-grandfather of a Uvalde victim.

Moreno stood in solidarity with other victims' families by spending the day reflecting on the loss of life a year ago. Meanwhile, others chose to take a stand by surrounding the plaza, holding up signs of protest or waving orange flags for more than 70 minutes.

Uvalde resident Michele Prouty described the year as one filled with adversity.

“Hopefully after this, some things will change," Prouty said. "But I’m just here to keep offering support."

Mariachi Alejandro San Miguel showed his support the only he knew how: by playing music.

“It’s my gift," he said. "Music is a gift for all."

