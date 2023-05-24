Former congressman calls for bipartisan solutions to end mass shootings during visit to Uvalde

Will Hurd says the Uvalde shooting along with other recent school shootings has increased fear in families.

UVALDE, Texas — Former congressman Will Hurd spoke about finding solutions to end mass shootings as he visited Uvalde exactly one year after the tragedy.

Wednesday marked a full year from the shooting at Robb Elementary where 19 children and two teachers were killed by a gunman armed with two AR-style rifles.

Hurd represented Texas' District 23 from 2015 to 2020. He chose not to run for re-election in 2020.

While in the town square to pay his respects at a growing memorial, Hurd talked about his frustration with a lack of action from elected officials.

"There is not one solution that is going to fix this or prevent the metamorphosis of someone into a mass murderer," Hurd said. "But, there is a number of things that can be done, there is a number of things that have actually, real bipartisan support."

Hurd says the Uvalde shooting along with other recent school shootings has increased fear in families.

"Half of teenagers in the United States of America are afraid to go to school because they are afraid they will get shot," Hurd said. "As a parent, on top of that, those are crazy stats."

Hurd has been a long-time supporter of universal background checks.

"I was one of eight Republicans that voted for universal background checks, I think back in 2018, when that bill came up," Hurd said.

He also expressed support for the "raise the age" bill, which was recently voted out of committee with bipartisan support in the Texas legislature, but has since stalled.

"It is unacceptable that we don't do things like raise the age for a high caliber weapon. It's 21 to have a handgun," Hurd said.

Many of his fellow Republicans support resources and additional funding to go to mental health. Hurd says he hopes the rhetoric around mental health is not just talk.

"We always talk about mental health. Mental health is health and until we see it that way, we will continue to have these issues," Hurd said.

Hurd reminded people that if they are angry on this difficult day, the best way for their voices to be heard is to vote. And as an experienced politician, he says urged people to remember the importance of the primary process.