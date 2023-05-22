Uvalde one year later: Looking back at the Robb Elementary mass shooting

Example video title will go here for this video

Here's a look at how the tragic killing of 21 people has changed Uvalde, the state and the country.

Monday, city leaders are giving an update on preparations for the anniversary Wednesday. See the press conference below:

As victims' families urged change in the wake of the shooting, some leaders sought to prevent the next tragedy by looking at ways to close gun purchasing loopholes and keep high-powered guns out of the hands of those as young as the Uvalde shooter. Other leaders looked at "hardening" school security and improving mental health resources as ways to prevent future attacks. A year later, little change has been made to state and national laws.

The shooting prompted an outpouring of support for the small town as residents dealt with the massive tragedy. In the days that followed, we learned more about the 21 victims and the 18-year-old shooter. The delayed law enforcement response came under intense scrutiny.

Nineteen children and two adults were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022. It was the deadliest shooting ever at a Texas public school.

As details about the timeline became clearer, so did the anger and calls for investigation and accountability at all levels.

A news conference held by state law enforcement officers two days later, on May 26, gave us the first glimpse into the delayed law enforcement response. The Texas Department of Public Safety revealed the shooter was in the classroom with victims for 76 minutes before law enforcement moved to take him down.

News of the staggering number of casualties in the shooting shocked the town of Uvalde and the world. Residents there grieved, prayed, and donated blood as the injured victims fought for their lives.

In July, an artist and woodworker from Georgia c reated 21 handcrafted wooden benches in memory of each of the victims.

Before that came together, an east Texas business was called upon to make custom-designed caskets for each child victim. Trey Ganem, who owns SoulShine Industries , designed 19 caskets in three days. Each casket reflected a unique aspect of the child's personality.

How the victims would be honored became a big question as well. The most recognizable memorial includes 21 crosses that bear the name of each victim in the Uvalde town square. For the last year, this has been a focal point of the community and central place to gather and remember the victims.

KENS 5 has gathered information on each of the victims. You can find that information here.

The shooter barricaded himself inside a classroom and opened fire on the students and their teachers. The 19 students killed were all in the same fourth-grade class of Robb Elementary, a school that housed grades 2-4. The two teachers who were killed both died trying to shield the kids from bullets.

Investigation and accountability

The reveal that it took law enforcement officers more than an hour to confront the gunman prompted a cascade of investigations that would culminate in calls for accountability. Many victims' families as well as other community members were vocal in their demands for consequences among the leaders.

Notably, the former chief of the Uvalde school district's police department, Pete Arredondo, who was considered the on-scene commander, was fired. Others who faced consequences were from the Uvalde Police Department, Uvalde CISD, and Texas DPS.

Soon after the shooting, it was announced that a special Texas House committee would begin interviews on the police response. On July 12, the special committee released the damning report, which showed that systematic failures went far beyond just the school district's police department.

Along with that report, hours and hours of bodycam video was released that showed the agonizingly long wait to take action against the gunman.