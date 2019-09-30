SAN ANTONIO — Usually turning to your phone and scrolling through social media is the most popular method for planning your next day out.

Stephen Miller from the popular San Antonio lifestyle Instagram account "InstaSATX" agrees.

"People who have lived here their whole lives, maybe don't realize what a cool city they live in." InstaSATX lifestyle and culture blogger Stephen Miller said.

That's why we had to team up with this city explorer to narrow down some of the must-see spots in the Alamo city.

"San Antonio is just such a unique city because it has 300 years of just history in the city, culture, architecture and beauty, and it's just such an incredible place to be because there's sort of this resurgence that's happened over the last decade that's revitalized so many things that's made San Antonio great." Miller said.

Our first stop was a San Antonio classic, Hotel Emma. The historic hotel built in 1894 was home to Pearl Brewing ⁠— and they're still thriving.

Right next door to Hotel Emma is the Pearl. You can relax, grab some snacks and sit on the lawn for the perfect day out.

Stop number two, a hidden gem that you might not know existed ⁠— The Grotto. This figure hidden along the Riverwalk will definitely get you to stop and look, while taking pictures and staring at the work of art built into nature.

The last stop is a local favorite⁠ — The Art of Donut.

This unique donut shop doesn't stop at just glazed or chocolate. You can find everything from bacon on your donut, to crushed pistachios, candy and even edible glitter.

So next time you're looking to explore, go from social media to the streets of San Antonio for a memorable experience.

