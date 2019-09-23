SAN ANTONIO — With its fluorescent blue decor and riverwalk views, this small gem next to the Tobin is pretty hard to miss.

"We like to say it's a nice birdcage, the nicest birdcage on the riverwalk." Hotel Havana General Manager Joey Boatright said.

The glass conservatory, bright colors, Cuban inspired menu and cocktails draw locals and tourists to Ocho.

Wondering what their most popular item is? Easy. The Cuban inspired sandwich and the freshly made mojitos.

Attached to Ocho is Hotel Havana. This quaint hotel has played host to thousands of out-of-towners and celebrities. Its unique charm mixed with a Cuban flare is what draws people back.

"We like to tell people that it's a great place on the riverwalk, We're a little further away from the tourists and the river center area. We have the museum and library near us so it's a great cultural center, great food and great cocktails and you kind of can't help but look good when you're here right?" Boatright said.