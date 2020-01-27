SAN ANTONIO — A faith-based program is helping veterans heal through their soul, according to two instructors who lead the course.

REBOOT Combat Recovery is a national program that is taught by combat veterans and their spouses. In San Antonio, the program is run by a team at the University United Methodist Church located on 5084 De Zavala Road.

The 12-week course is set up for a group setting. Veterans come together with their family members to watch testimonies and discuss their personal challenges.

Stephen Dorner, Army veteran and instructor of the program shared how he experienced trauma during his time in the Vietnam War. He said helping other veterans has become his personal mission.

“Everyone talks about PTSD but it's a moral injury of the spirit. We help address that part of it. We don't replace the medical or the psychological,” said Dorner. “For me, as a combat medic, more than anything else we hate losing people and we're still losing a lot of people. For me, it's a continuation of trying to help the wounds of war.”

KENS 5 spoke with another instructor, Matthew Soileau who served in the Army. He was asked to teach other veterans after completing the course himself.

“The veterans were in from different combat situations everything from Vietnam to the Gulf War,” he explained. “I quickly learned that just because there's a different location, it was a different time, a different decade, the emotions and the trauma was the same mentally.”

Soileau said the course helped him move through his mental anguish and find joy in life again.

“Is this a catch all cure all? Absolutely not. Are there still bad days? There's gonna be. But now I have tools, real tools. It’s not medicine. I'm not popping a pill,” said Soileau.

For more information on the free program at the church contact Steve.dorner@crumitary.org. If you would to get a preview of a weekly lesson, click here.