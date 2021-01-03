Last Chance Ministries using the fire of faith to help warm people in need after ice storm

The church served hundreds during the freeze with food and warm places to sleep, helping send many to rehab organizations after the slow melted.

SAN ANTONIO — At Last Chance Ministries the blessing have been pouring in.

“We had over 220 people come in 13 days,” Last Chance Ministries Pastor Jimmy Robles said.

He says during the artic blast that froze most of Texas they turned the church into a temporary shelter.

“We had the church full of cots and blankets,” Robles said.

Many of them stayed until the weather got warmer, but it was through that process the ministering begin and by the end of it many were ready to give life another chance.

“A lot of the homeless we were able to put them on buses to go to different states, to different organizations, different rehab center,” Robles said.

In fact, they’ve had so much success they’ve decided to celebrate and build on their success by challenging a thousand people to show up to an outside tailgate service.

“A lot of people are staying in their cars. There are people who didn’t want to come to church inside because of the pandemic, and I see them here today because they can stay in their cars,” Robles said. “People are hungry. Not only for physical food, but for spiritual food.”

After Sunday’s celebration service, Pastor Robles says their work continues.

“There’s an 18-wheeler truck with about 22 pallets of food and milk right behind you, I just got it last night. This Tuesday we want to feed the first 1,500 families,” Robles said.

They’ll get even more food at the end of the week.