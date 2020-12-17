Helping the homeless escape cold temperatures

With a freeze on the way, one Alamo City church is offering food, warmth and shelter.

SAN ANTONIO — Inside Last Chance Ministries Church, the 7 p.m. service will go on as planned. But right after it ends, the chairs will go up and the cots will come out.

“We’ll bring out the cots, there’s going to be food there for them,” Last Chance Ministries Pastor Jimmy Robles said.

Robles said Wednesday night that team was sending a bus to pick up about 100 homeless people across downtown San Antonio, bringing back to the church to escape the cold temperatures that were on the way.

“I just had three people show up, and there are going to come to service just so they can stay the night,” Robles said.

The pastor says that, along with warmth, they’ll providing free haircuts and food, as well as showing movies all night long.

“We have plenty of people with a willing heart to give back, so right now we’re doing it every weekend," Robles said.

Robles says they’ll monitor the weather, and if temperatures continue to drop, they’re prepared to continue helping those in need.