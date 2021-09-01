Last Chance Ministries takes in homeless as temperatures drop

A local church is once again opening its doors to some of the community's most vulnerable residents.

SAN ANTONIO — As frigid winter temperatures roll in once more to start the weekend, Last Chance Ministries Pastor Jimmy Robles is reopening his doors.

Robles said up to 80 people can take shelter inside their old church at 1311 N. Zarzamora as overnight temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-30s.

"Haven for Hope and Salvation Army, they're really packed, so we're always there to help our city and it's good to work together," Robles said.

There are clean beds, warm meals and hot showers waiting for them. Robles said people can also get fresh clothes, or wash the ones they're wearing. There's also a hairdresser who will cut their hair for free.

"I always say, 'Someone needs to help them and love on them as well,'" Robles said.

With coronavirus cases on the rise, Robles said they're being careful to stop the spread. Masks are required, temperature checks are done at the door and beds are kept six feet apart.

"Our No. 1 thing is safety," Robles said. "That's why we don't want them in the streets."

Robles said they're looking for volunteers and donations since they could always use more personal hygiene products. He's also hoping local restaurants can provide food.

The shelter will stay open overnight when the temperature drops below 40 degrees.