Last Chance Ministries supports hard-working parents this Christmas

Between raising kids and attending cosmetology classes, these parents are deserving of some holiday-season joy.

SAN ANTONIO — Like Santa's elves, the team at Last Chance Ministries works quickly to make Christmas special.

On Tuesday night, church members waved a line of cars through the parking lot. They were handing gifts to about 60 hard-working parents—and students at the Milan Institute of Cosmetology.

Their instructor, April Lopez, is also a member of the church.

"My pastor has a big heart," Lopez said.

Lopez said budgets are tight for her students as they work to give their children a better life.

"Some of them are single moms and my heart just goes out to them because of their perseverance and their tenacity," Lopez said.

The generous drive-thru was also organized in memory of Victoria Robles, Pastor Jimmy Robles's daughter. Lopez said Victoria was a former Milan student who died in a car accident a few years ago.

"She was a giver," Lopez said. "Truly, it's Victoria's legacy."

Victoria's generous spirit continued to give as church members passed bags of toys to eager parents, pairing them with a Christmas wish.

"One day, they're going to have their license," Lopez said. "They're going to be out there, and if they see someone that was in their shoes, I pray they pay it forward."