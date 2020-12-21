San Antonio military men and women headed home for the holidays

We were at SAT on Saturday as JBSA-stationed service members waited to fly home to their families.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio International Airport was a little busier for the holidays over the weekend as locally stationed service members began heading home for the holidays.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, U.S. Army leaders at Fort Sam Houston weren't sure if soldiers would be able to go home at all.

“I was very anxious, because for the past three months we weren’t given an exact date (for) we were going to be allowed to go back home," Private Luis Zuloeta said. "So being able to go back home means a lot to us."

This week, thousands of these brave military men and women will get to make a little holiday magic happen themselves.

“I miss them a lot and I can’t wait to see them," Zuloeta said about his family. "I’m actually going to surprise them right now. They have no idea I’m coming."

Just in time for the Christmas holiday.

“We’re in one of those professions that doesn’t always allow us to follow the calendar. So, when we get the opportunities to spend holidays with family and friends, it's monumental,” Sgt. Major Charpentier said.

The soldiers have been quarantining for weeks ahead of returning home for the holidays, and when they get back they’ll have to do even more of it. Most don't seem to mind.

“It’s definitely worth it,” Zuloeta said.

After months and months of hard work, it’s the love they know is coming that makes it all worth it in the end.