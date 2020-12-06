Schlitterbahn reopening expected to heat up New Braunfels economy

Schlitterbahn waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston are welcoming season pass holders starting Saturday.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The water is flowing again at Schlitterbahn waterparks.

The attractions in New Braunfels and Galveston are welcoming season pass holders starting Saturday.

“We've all been waiting a long time,” said Niki Adams, the Marketing Director for Schlitterbahn. “We're here just in time for our 100-degree days, where all of our guests can now finally start cooling down in the refreshing waters of Schlitterbahn.”

Saturday morning, guests can shoot down the slides and enjoy the lazy river again, with some safety guidelines.

Season pass holders get dibs for the first two weeks, then day passes will be available.

To adhere to capacity restrictions, everyone must make a reservation ahead of time and fill out a health declaration online. Tickets will not be sold at the gate, although payment for reservations can be made.

Once you’re at the park, temperature screenings will take place using a thermal camera.

Hand-held thermometers will be used if a second reading is necessary.

At cooler check, guests will be asked to open the containers for the employees. Drinks and snacks are allowed as long as no alcohol or glass is brought in. Park goers will need to wear a mask from the car until they get to the water.

“We do encourage guests to wear masks when walking around. However, for their safety, they do need to remove their masks for water rides and while waiting in line for rides,” said Adams. “Rest assured, no one will be wearing masks in water.”

Signs and markers will remind guests to social distance from other families.

Schlitterbahn is a big player in the New Braunfels economy, so getting locals and tourists back to the park means big benefits for the entire city.

“With Schlitterbahn employing a number of people in our town and collecting sales tax and spinning off revenue that they collect, everybody else benefits,” said former Mayor Barron Casteel. “That dollar that gets spent here typically gets spent about six or seven times before it leaves our community and we all benefit from that.”

As guests return to the attraction dubbed “World’s Best Water Park” by Amusement Today for 22 years, they’ll spot some areas that have been remodeled.

“Under the new Cedar Fair ownership, they have invested millions over the off season. So when guests walk through the doors at Schlitterbahn, there's going to be a lot of new things that they're going to experience.”

Children under three are still free and don’t need to be counted in reservations.

Resort stay-and-play guests will have guaranteed reservations.