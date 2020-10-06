Historic swimming hole opens with restrictions in New Braunfels

Safety precautions are in place so things may look different to visitors at the Landa Park Aquatic Complex. Some amenities are closed but the springfed pool is open.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A summer staple in New Braunfels opened its gates Wednesday.

Swimmers are now able to cool off at the Landa Park Aquatic Complex (LPAC).

Safety precautions are in place so things may look a little different to visitors. The splash and lap pools are closed and the big, colored slide has been taken down, for now.

There is still plenty to do and lots of space to cool off in the spring-fed pool.

“That's a really unique amenity with the spring-fed pool. People actually come from all over the state, really around the country to see what we have here and experience that cold, Comal River water,” said New Braunfels Parks & Recreation Director Stacey Dicke.

The history at the complex runs deep. Texans and visitors have been making a splash there for decades.

“Landa Park became a city park in 1936," said Dicke. "Of course, as a private park with the Landa family, the spring-fed area was open much earlier than when it was a city facility.”

Determined to keep the tradition alive, staff members have been preparing for weeks to safely welcome swimmers.

They’ve been busy hiring lifeguards and following Governor Abbott’s guidelines. The complex can welcome 50% capacity or up to 400 guests at a time.

“I think most days the 400 capacity will be ample for our visitors,” said Dicke. “Where we might run into having to pace people in and out is on the weekends.”

Guests will see blue stickers on the sidewalk outside the front gate to encourage social distancing. Dicke says inside it’s also easy to follow the guidelines.

“It's a really large pool. One-and-a-half million gallons of spring-fed water flow through it every day,” said Dicke. “So there's plenty of space for folks to spread out and enjoy a day of summer fun.”