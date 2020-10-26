Moms work together to save Thanksgiving in New Braunfels

Options are slim this year for families in need. The nonprofit Moms of New Braunfels Uncensored is stepping up. They need 180 turkeys & freezer space to store them.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A group of moms in New Braunfels is coming together to save Thanksgiving.

Area resources are slim this year for families in need so the nonprofit Moms of New Braunfels Uncensored (MONBU) is expanding their annual meal to serve more neighbors.

They need donations to pull off their mission.

In SUV and minivan trunks across New Braunfels, soccer balls and little league gear are making room for turkeys.

MONBU is gearing up for their annual Thanksgiving meal.

“Last year we did 350 pounds of potatoes. We chop them, we mashed them, we add the cream in, the butter,” said Jessica Deimel-Rodriguez. “We get so many stories of people that were just touched and blessed by this and with everything going on with COVID, I think we need a little bit of light.”

Deimel-Rodriguez is a member the nonprofit MONBU, which is also known for its Facebook group with more than 10,000 members. She started the Thanksgiving meal project five years ago. With the help of other moms, she served up 60 plates the first year, 150 the next and now the group is hoping to bless more than 300 people on November 26th. The group is still working out details, but delivery and pickup options will be available.

The number of families signing up for food could grow after another group called off their community meal due to the pandemic.

“We're feeding a lot more people this year because that outreach was canceled,” said Deimel-Rodriguez. “We're here to pick up the slack.”

Fonda Beare, another MONBU member was surprised with a Thanksgiving meal last year.

“It's just very important to keep this tradition going,” said Beare. “They’re trying to cancel everything else but you can't cancel being thankful.”

She usually spends the holiday working.

“I never spent it with family, I just spent it cooking and serving other people,” said Beare. “Last year was the first year since 2010 that I sat down and actually enjoyed the Thanksgiving meal, a wonderful Thanksgiving meal.”

The meal is for anyone who needs a hand. The women have helped moms with newborns, those recovering from surgery, women like Beare who work, or those who are in other situations that could keep them from preparing a traditional meal.

“We need to do something for one another, for our community,” said Deimel-Rodriguez. “Moms, you know, that's their heart is to help and to be there for one another and so that's what we want to do.”

MONBU still needs at least 180 more turkeys and freezer space to store them. Aluminum pans and canned goods will also help.

Items can be dropped off at: 823 Porter St. New Braunfels, Texas 78130