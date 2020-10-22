SAN ANTONIO — Inside the San Antonio International Airport, the wheels of progress are turning. At the peak of the pandemic, airport demand was reduced by 90%. But today tells a different story. "We've seen an uptick both in business and in leisure traffic over the last several months," Jesus Saenz the director of the airport is relieved to report. "It's been a full transformation for us," he added. A transformation that may soon slow because another wave of this pandemic just arrived. "I think given the fluid and dynamic nature of what's going on right now and the spread and uptick of infections, I think people should be very careful and prudent about social gatherings," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, said on CBS News last week .

Fauci followed the guidance of the CDC and warned of the risks of traveling this holiday season. The CDC says staying home is the best way to protect yourself and flying, especially with layovers, is the largest risk you can take.



"When you talk about relatives that are getting on a plane, being exposed in an airport, then walk through the door saying, 'Happy Thanksgiving,' that you have to be careful about," Fauci said in his interview with Norah O'Donnell.



Careful is something Saenz is stressing. On top of the social distancing and sanitation protocols, Saenz says they are preparing for an influx.



"We want everyone to be safe," he said. "We are having close conversations with our airline partners in preparations with the holiday traffic that we anticipate to come into the airport."