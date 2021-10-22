Not all San Antonians happy about the potential closure of Splashtown

Not everyone is thrilled about Splashtown closing down. Ambergail Williams has 30 years' worth of memories from visiting the water park.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio’s Splashtown water park could become the site of a Ford dealership after the City Council approved a zoning change Thursday.

The Splashtown waterpark off I-35 on the northeast side has been open for 37 years.

Robert “Bobby” Cavender, president of Cavender Auto Group, addressed the council, noting the owner of Splashtown "has decided to retire," which opened up the opportunity to purchase the property and build a Ford dealership.

“Creating a really great operation there, hiring (and) probably tripling our staff that we currently have right now,” Cavender said.

He credits community partners for the efforts to recruit talent for the multiple dealerships in San Antonio.

“We do work with St. Philips and other technical schools here in San Antonio. We look to them to help us provide the staffing for this great opportunity,” Cavender said.

But not everyone is excited about the closing of Splashtown, considered by many to be an Alamo City staple.

Ambergail Williams is a mother of two who grew up visiting the water park.

“It something that I went and grew up with going to Splashtown. I learned a lot of new things when you go down large slides. Just keep your legs closed,” Williams said. “Everywhere you look, there’s a car dealership. We need less car dealerships and more stuff to keep the kids entertained.”