Andre McDonald's request for additional bond reduction denied after discovery of new evidence in court

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video was published in March 2021.

A second request to reduce the bond for Andre McDonald was denied in court Friday morning. Therefore, he will remain in jail.

The hearing also revealed the discovery of new evidence in the case. For now, the trial for McDonald, an Air Force Major charged in the murder of his wife, is set to begin Nov. 8.

On March 15, a judge had reduced McDonald's bond from $2 million to $450,000.

McDonald is accused of murdering his wife, Andreen, whose disappearance in 2019 sparked a 133-day search for the San Antonio mother and businesswoman.

At the time of her disappearance, investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office suspected Andre as a person of interest.

A search warrant at the McDonalds' home was executed, where law enforcement found a shovel, an ax, work gloves and gasoline that had been recently purchased.

McDonald was taken into custody days after Andreen went missing; he posted bail weeks later and was placed on full house arrest.

On July 11, human bones were discovered on a property inside the search radius where investigators were looking for McDonald. Two days later, investigators were able to use dental records to confirm the identity of the remains as Andreen. Andre was talked into custody hours later.

McDonald was indicted in October 2019 for murder, as well as five counts of tampering with evidence. He faces a possible sentence of 5 to 99 years or life in prison for the murder charge and 2 to 10 years in prison for the tampering with evidence charges.