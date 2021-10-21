Splashtown could soon be closing its doors after 37 years

The park welcomed its first families in 1984, going by the name of Waterpark USA.

SAN ANTONIO — After nearly 40 years, San Antonio's Splashtown could be closing its gates.

On Thursday, City Council approved a zoning change allowing a Ford dealership to be built where the park currently stands on the northeast side. City officials tell KENS 5 the Cavender family is looking to buy the property because Splashtown's owner is retiring.

Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez said while he's sad to see the amusement park go, he's looking forward to the economic boost the change will bring to his district. He also said Cavender plans to partner with Alamo Colleges to create "hands-on training opportunities and hiring pathways for graduates."